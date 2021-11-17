Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 53.0% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

DG stock opened at $230.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

