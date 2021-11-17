Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

