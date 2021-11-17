Fundamenta 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,047.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $366,688.61 and approximately $2,047.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00092807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.85 or 0.99620837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.33 or 0.06915755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,562 coins and its circulating supply is 998,533 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

