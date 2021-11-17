Futu (FUTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FUTU stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. Futu has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. BOCOM International downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

