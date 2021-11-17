FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issued By Piper Sandler

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $121,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,223,875 shares of company stock worth $43,396,908.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $31,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

