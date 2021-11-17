FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Barings BDC, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barings BDC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

BBDC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $542.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 244.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 218,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Barings BDC by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

