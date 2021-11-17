FY2021 Earnings Estimate for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Issued By SVB Leerink

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the company will earn ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.26). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.71) EPS.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of CCCC opened at $41.10 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

