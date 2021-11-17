FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Issued By William Blair

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trean Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 743,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 227.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $5,814,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

