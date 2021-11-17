FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Athira Pharma, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Athira Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Athira Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $586.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 3.89. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

