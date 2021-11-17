FY2021 EPS Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Reduced by Oppenheimer

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26).

CASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

