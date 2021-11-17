FY2021 EPS Estimates for L.B. Foster Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $187.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

