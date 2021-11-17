FY2021 EPS Estimates for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Reduced by Analyst

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediaAlpha in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of MAX opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,621. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

