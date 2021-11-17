FY2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $7.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.32.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.95 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.