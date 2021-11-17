FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

