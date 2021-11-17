FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynga in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,343,000 after purchasing an additional 310,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

