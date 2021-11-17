FY2022 EPS Estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.60).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

EYPT stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $404.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

