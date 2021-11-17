FY2025 EPS Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $204.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.58.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

