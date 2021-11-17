Gaj Finance (GAJ) Tops One Day Volume of $22,843.00

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $754,674.36 and $22,843.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00067777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,974.48 or 0.99387308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.11 or 0.06932089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,864 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

