GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 54,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

