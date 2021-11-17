Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $453.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $322.50 and a one year high of $454.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.