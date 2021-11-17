Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 212 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.21. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $168.88 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

