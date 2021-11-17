Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.