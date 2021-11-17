Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $713,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $10,448,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $113.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.