Gayn Erickson Sells 80,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,863,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,931,185.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.43 and a beta of 1.30. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

