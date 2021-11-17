Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 173,650 Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 454,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gemini Therapeutics were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,982,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,341,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMTX opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

