Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

