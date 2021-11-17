Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 576.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 273,413 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.