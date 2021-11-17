Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Methanex worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

