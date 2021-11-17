Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 696,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,011,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

