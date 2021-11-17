Gesher I Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GIACU) Quiet Period To Expire on November 22nd

Gesher I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GIACU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 22nd. Gesher I Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GIACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Gesher I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.05.

