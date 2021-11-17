Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

GIL stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. 569,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,006. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 95,729 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

