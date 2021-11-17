Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Reduced by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. 68,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,813. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

