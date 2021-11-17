Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 3,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 676,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 73,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.