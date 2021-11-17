Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Head-To-Head Comparison

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. SITE Centers pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares SITE Centers and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 13.58% 3.62% 1.58% Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SITE Centers and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 2 5 0 2.71 Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

SITE Centers currently has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $416.76 million 8.29 $35.72 million $0.20 81.80 Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.39 -$1.92 million $0.15 110.87

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

