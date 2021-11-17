Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.51. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis increased their target price on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

