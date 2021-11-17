Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -315.67 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

