Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after buying an additional 526,797 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after buying an additional 260,230 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 93,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $7,890,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

