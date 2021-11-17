Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $234.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.21. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,250 shares of company stock worth $145,316,665. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

