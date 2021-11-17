Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,326 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,078.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45. American Express has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

