Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 379,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

