Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

GE opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.75, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $74.64 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.