Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the October 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,042. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

