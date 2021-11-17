Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 3,613.0% in October

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 3,613.0% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000.

ALTY opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd.

