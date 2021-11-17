Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 523.5% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of GFX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 111,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,667. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $195,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,288,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

