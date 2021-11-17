Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 29,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,146,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

GOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 180.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at $5,344,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

