Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,599,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,705,000 after acquiring an additional 616,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

