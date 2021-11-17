Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sensient Technologies worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

