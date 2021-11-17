Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 12.4% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 320.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 330,279 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UA. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

In related news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

