Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 187,886 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,886 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Steelcase worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 11.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 633,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 120.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 54,588 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 206,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 1.36. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.