Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 117,052 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,052 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 229,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 3.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,185.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,160,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

